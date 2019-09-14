San Augustine leaves Garrison with 36-28 win

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - It looked like some bad luck was going to play an issue in the much anticipated playoff rematch between San Augustine and Garrison on Friday the 13th.
The game hadn’t even started and the lights on the home side would not turn on. Just as the teams ran on the field, the lights came back up.
“We saw them go off in pregame,” San Augustine Coach Marty Murr said. “The maintenance crew did a great job at getting them back up. I think we still could have played but it did help.”
The night got off to a rough start for the Wolves with the team being held at the goal line on 4th down the first two drives of the game.
They Were blitzing and we made the wrong read," Murr said. “As the games progressed we moved the ball well.”
Garrison had a slim lead at the half and then the game was all tied in the third. A fourth quarter touchdown for San Augustine and a strong stand by the defense would be the difference as the Wolves won 36-28.
“The last three times we played it has been back and forth,” Murr said. “It is two physical football teams that have great programs. It felt like a big time game. Not a playoff game but the crowd was huge and emotions were high. Once they settled down for both teams I felt like it was a well played game.”
It does not get any easier for San Augustine as they get state ranked Tenaha next week. The Tigers shut out Bishop TK Gorman 54-0 Friday night.
“Tenaha has athletes,” Murr said. “They have more athletes then everyone else in our region. They lost some lineman so we will have to look at the scout tape and see how that can benefit us. I have said it before. We have the toughest pre-district schedule in the state. We have to come out healthy. We don’t have a bye to do that now."