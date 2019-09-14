Saturday Night Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here are the latest Burn Bans in East Texas... Anderson, Cass, Cherokee, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Kaufman, Marion, Morris, Rusk, Smith, Polk, Trinity, and Upshur. Here’s a look at the weather where you live: It was a hot but beautiful day in East Texas today. Quiet but warm conditions tonight lead to another sunny and hot day tomorrow. We’ll wake up to temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s tomorrow morning. Temps will quickly warm back into the upper 90s during the afternoon with only a stray shower/thundershower possible. Better rain chances return on Monday and stick around through the full workweek thanks to a return of our sea-breeze and an ample supply of gulf moisture. Spotty afternoon showers and partly cloudy skies will bring our average high temperatures down into the lower 90s. Rain chances become more spotty as we head into next weekend with mostly sunny skies.