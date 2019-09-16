Hudson ISD student arrested after allegedly bringing gun to campus

HUDSON, Texas (KTRE) - A Hudson ISD student was arrested on Monday after he reportedly brought a gun to campus.
According to Superintendent Donny Webb, a student at the high school reported to campus officials at about 12:15 p.m. that they knew another student had a weapon on them.
Campus officials contacted the suspected student and determined he had a 9mm handgun in a fanny pack around his waist, according to Webb. Webb reported the gun had one single bullet in the chamber and an empty magazine.
The 18-year-old student was then arrested and taken off campus.
According to Webb, the student told campus officials he had the gun for personal protection. He reportedly said he was worried another person was going to hurt him. Webb said the student never threatened other nor had made any previous threats.
The campus was never on lockdown. A text message was sent out to parents to notify them about the incident.
Webb said the student is expected to be charged with a felony.
