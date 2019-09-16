Monday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Afternoon, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Another hot day with temperatures climbing into the upper 90s and skies staying mostly sunny. Winds today will be light from the east. Deep East Texas has a very slight chance of seeing a few stray showers this afternoon. Overnight we will cool to the low 70s. Rain chances increase as we move throughout the week. Tuesday and Wednesday expect temperatures in the lower 90s and about a 20% chance for afternoon showers. It looks like the best chance to see rain will be between Thursday and Friday. This rain could be heavy at times and bring a bit of thunder and lighting as well. For the start of the weekend, we will keep a slight chance for afternoon showers and temperatures will be in the low 90s. Sunday should be dry, clear, and warm.