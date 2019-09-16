EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! A warm start this morning with temperatures in the 70s and light winds. Expect mostly sunny skies through the afternoon. A very slight chance for one or two isolated showers this afternoon in Deep East Texas. Temperatures will reach the upper 90s and feel like the triple digits this afternoon. Chances for rain will gradually increase through the middle and end of the work week with scattered showers becoming more likely by Thursday and maybe even Friday. As the chances for rain and the cloud cover increase, temperatures will decrease. However, most places will still see high temperatures above average for this time of the year with highs in the lower 90s by the end of the work week. Slight chances for rain will continue into the weekend.