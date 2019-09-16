Nacogdoches ISD superintendent to update public on school construction projects

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The interim superintendent at Nacogdoches Independent School District will hold a town hall-style meeting Tuesday to update the public on the district’s construction projects, as well as other district matters.
Alton Frailey will hold a Huddle Time town hall meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 17 at 6 p.m., at Brooks-Quinn-Jones Elementary School, The meeting will take place in the school’s cafeteria.
The meeting is open to all Nacogdoches ISD families and stakeholders. Frailey will provide an update on progress made so far on construction projects funded by the passage last November of a $77.9 million bond proposal.
Frailey will also present his vision for NISD and the Nacogdoches community, as well as concepts to help the district move forward to improve experiences and outcomes for students.
Huddle Time meetings are part of Frailey’s efforts to keep NISD parents and stakeholders aware of major initiatives going on within the district. It is the fifth Huddle Time Frailey has held since returning to Nacogdoches in April 2018 to take over as interim superintendent.
Like previous Huddle Time meetings, a portion of the meeting will be set aside to receive questions from the audience regarding matters within the district.
