Polk County jury finds man guilty of felony timber theft

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A Polk County jury found a 41-year-old man guilty of felony timber theft last week.
The man unlawfully directed the cutting and hauling of timber from his neighbor’s rural property near Milton Creek. The crime did an estimated $18,000 damage to the victim’s property, according to the Polk County District Attorney’s Office.
A press release stated that a Polk County jury found Dwane Foster Boaen, of Livingston, guilty of the charge on Sept. 11 after a one-day trial in Kaycee Jones 411th Judicial District Court.
During the trial, First Assistant District Attorney Beverly Armstrong presented evidence that showed that Boaen had unlawfully directed the cutting and hauling of timber from his neighbor’s rural property north of Livingston.
“The investigation started in late 2014 when the Polk County Sheriff’s Department was contacted by Mrs. Anna Lee, who advised several acres of virgin timber had been cut on property she had been leasing without her permission,” the press release stated. “Deputies Terry White and Richard Delaney began the investigation and learned that Lee had been leasing the property from Howard Victery, a resident of Oklahoma, for several decades.”
During the trial, jurors heard from numerous prosecution witnesses. One of them, a log hauler, testified that Boaen had provided the location for the hailing. The prosecutor also presented the timber contract, logging tickets, and a check to show that Boaen received payment for the sale of the stolen timber.
“In addition, the landowner testified that the property boundary had been clearly identified with purple paint - a common property line indicator throughout timberland,” the press release stated. “A professional forester testified at trial that the landowner had incurred approximately $18,000 in damages as a result of the timber theft by Boaen.”
According to the press release, it took the jury less than an hour to convict Boaen. Jones will sentence Boaen, who faces a sentence of up to two years in prison and a possible fine of up to $10,000, at a later date.
“This case exemplifies how timber theft continues to be an ongoing problem in Polk County and throughout East Texas,” Polk County District Attorney Lee Hon said in the press release. “Absentee landowners are especially vulnerable to this type of theft, and it cannot be overstated how important it is for absentee timber growers to maintain vigilance with respect to their property or have someone locally keeping an eye on their property.”
