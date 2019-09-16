Small schools highlight week 4 high school action

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Week four offers a unique set up in the Pineywoods.
6A power Longview along with Tyler Lee are playing this week along with John Tyler, Sulphur Springs and Mt. Pleasant. But that is it for the large schools, with the majority of the 5A East Texas schools taking the night off.
Our KLTV/KTRE Red Zone Game of the Week will be #6 Gilmer out of 4A DII traveling to #2 Carthage out of 4A DI.
Other interesting matchups include a Perennial 2A showdown in San Augustine between the 5th-ranked Wolves and the #8 Tenaha Tigers. The two met up in last year’s 2A DI Reg III Final. In 3A action, Mt. Vernon has been on a roll and they will host Winnsboro who also has been putting up big numbers. Out west, a rematch of the state championship between #2 Malakoff and #1 Grandview will take place in Malakoff.
Here is the complete schedule:
Friday Sept. 20
6A
Longview vs West Monroe @ Independence Stadium - Shreveport 7:30pm
Tyler Lee vs Mesquite Poteet @ Mesquite 7pm
5A
Euless Trinity vs John Tyler @ Rose Stadium 7 pm
Paris vs Mt Pleasant @ Mt Pleasant 7:30 pm
Royce City vs Sulphur Springs @ Sulphur Springs 7:30 pm
4A
Gilmer vs Carthage @ Carthage 7:30pm
Center vs Henderson @ Henderson 7:30pm
Texas High vs Kilgore @ Kilgore 7:30pm
Palestine vs Fairfield @ Fairfield 7:30 pm
Bullard vs Chapel Hill @ Chapel Hill 7:30pm
Pittsburg vs Van @ Van 7:30pm
Hamshire-Fannett vs Huntington @ Huntington 7:30pm
Jasper vs Livingston @ Livingston 7:30pm
Ferris vs Athens @ Athens 7:30pm
Brownsboro vs West @ West 7:30pm
Rusk vs Springhill @ Springhill 7:30pm
Mabank vs Canton @ Canton 7:30pm
3A
Tatum vs Hughes Springs @ Hughes Springs 7:30 pm
West Rusk s Palestine Westwood @ Westwood 7:30 pm
Liberty vs Diboll @ Diboll 7:30 pm
Trinity vs New Waverly @ New Waverly 7:30 pm
Sabine vs Elkhart @ Elkhart 7:30 pm
Joaquin vs Corrigan @ Corrigan7:30 pm
Hemphill vs Beckville @ Beckville 7:30 pm
White Oak vs Emory Rains @ Rains 7:30 pm
Eustace vs Grosebeck @ Groseback 7:30 pm
Malakoff vs Grandview @Malakoff 7:30 pm
Harmony vs Alba Golden @Alba Golden 7:30 pm
Arp vs Quitman @ Quitman 7:30 pm
Ore City vs Elysian Fields @ Elysian Fields 7:30 pm
Waskom vs Pewitt @ Pewitt 7:30 pm
Daingerfield vs Dekalb @ Dekalb 7:30 pm
Queen City vs New Diana @ New Diana 7:30 pm
North Lamar vs Jefferson @ Jefferson 7:30 pm
Winnsboro @ Mt. Vernon 7:30 pm
Pleasant Grove vs Gladewater @ Gladewater 7:30 pm
Mineola vs Big Sandy @ Big Sandy 7:30 pm
2A
Mt. Enterprise vs Burkeville @ Burkeville 7:30 pm
Como-Pickton vs Overton @ Overton 7:30 pm
Normangee vs Grapeland @ Grapeland 7:30 pm
Leon vs Lovelady @ Lovelady 7:30 pm
Groveton vs Kernes @ Kernes 7:30 pm
San Augustine vs Tenaha @ San Augustine 7:30 pm
Shelbyville vs First Baptist Dallas @ Troup 7:30 pm
Timpson vs West Sabine @ West Sabine 7:30 pm
Alto vs Garrison @ Garrison 7:30 pm
Union Grove vs Harleton @ Harleton 7:30 pm
Cushing vs Hull Disetta @ Hull Disetta 7:30 pm
Hawkins vs Linden-Kildare @ Linden-Kildare 7:30 pm
Carlisle vs New Boston @ New Boston 7:30 pm
Wortham vs Cayuga @ Cayuga 7:30 pm
Cross Roads vs Frost @ Frost 7:30 pm
1A
Tyler Heat vs Apple Springs @ Apple Springs 7 pm
Aquilla vs Union Hill @ Union Hill 7:30 pm
Trinity School of Texas vs Leverett's Chapel @ Leverett's Chapel 7:30pm
Private Schools
Redwater vs Bishop Gorman @ Bishop Gorman 7:30pm
Wills Point vs Grace @ Grace 7:30pm
Saturday Sept. 21
Cristo Rey Jesuit vs All Saint @ All Saints 1pm
Chant Homeschool vs Willowbend @ Willowbend 7pm
Fruitvale vs Full Armor Christian Academy @ Full Armor 11am
