WEBXTRA: Construction project to upgrade SFA Colisuem on schedule

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Work is moving on schedule for the upgrades to the William R. Johnson Coliseum at Stephen F. Austin State University.
The university is adding on 1 1/2 basketball practice courts, training rooms, and locker rooms. The addition is going to be at the corner of University Dr. and College St.
SFA Athletic Director Ryan Ivey said the work should be done by February or March of 2021.
Right now, crews are digging out the area for the foundation of the building as well as making a new tunnel to connect the locker rooms to the playing surface of the WRJ.
