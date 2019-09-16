Webxtra: New law expands statute for reporting of sexual assault

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) -Texas sexual assault survivors have more opportunity to report abuse due to a new law.
The statute of limitation has doubled for childhood sex abuse lawsuits, allowing victims 30 years, instead of 15, to sue their abusers. In addition, institutions that may protect the perpetrator can be held liable.
CASA, (Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children) plays an important role in bringing cases of sexual abuse to justice. Donna McCollum spoke with Tonya Harry the Executive Director of CASA Deep East Texas.
“Other times, the children do not report it because they don’t want to disrupt the household, particularly if the abuser is a relative or family member”, explains Harry.
Other laws designed to help sexual assault survivors include more dollars pumped into the further development of sexual assault nurse examiners, particularly in rural areas and more rapid results within the rape-kit tracking system.
