Crime Stoppers asks public’s help in IDing man who stole Huntington ISD yard equipment

HUNTINGTON, Texas (KTRE) - Deep East Texas Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who stole yard equipment from a Huntington ISD facility early this month.
“Many of us complain about school district property taxes, so it’s irritating to learn of someone stealing from a school - stealing from us,” a bulletin on the Deep East Texas Crime Stoppers website stated.
According to the post on the Deep East Texas Crime Stoppers website, the Huntington ISD grounds crew found equipment missing from their facility on Sept. 9. An edger, a hedge trimmer, a gas-powered blower, and two string trimmers were unaccounted for, the bulletin stated.
Officers with the Huntington ISD Police Department found security videos of the thefts, which occurred over the weekend before Sept. 9.
Video from 4 a.m. on Sept. 7 and 3 a.m. on Sept. 9 show that the thief is a man who was driving an extended cab Toyota Tacoma pickup. However, the night, mode video made the license plate unreadable and altered the color of the truck, the bulletin stated.
“Based on the stance of the truck, it appears to be four-wheel drive,” the Crime Stoppers bulletin stated. “It has a sliding back window with a small decal in the lower-left corner, chrome tube-style step rails, side window vents, a hood bug guard, rear mud flaps, and a silver, diamond-plate, over-the-rail toolbox.”
The bulletin also pointed out that the video shows the suspect using a key to unlock the driver’s side door, which seems to indicate that the truck does not have a keyless entry system, or the system isn’t working.
Anyone with any information on the suspect is urged to click the “Solve This” button on the Crime Stoppers website, use the app, or call (936) 639-TIPS.
“You’ll likely see other requests to help solve this case but only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and reward eligible,” the bulletin stated. “With Crime Stoppers, the entire process, from tip to reward, is handled without identifying the tipster.”
