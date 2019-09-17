East Texas Ag News: How to deter deer from your garden

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - We have the privilege of living in a lush part of the state that is full of wildlife. And that’s nice if you like wildlife.
Most of the time wildlife like raccoons, possums, and armadillos aren’t that bothersome. But this time of year, white-tailed deer are abundant in our woods and fields and while that’s great for hunters, it’s not so great for gardeners.
County extension agents in Angelina County say if you live anywhere near a forested area, you are bound to have deer visiting you or passing thru.
If you find deer eating up your landscape vegetation, there are other plants that you can use to replace more preferred shrubs and perennials that are not as preferred by white-tailed deer.
You can always stay connected to the latest, local Ag news. Just click over to ETXAgNews.com.