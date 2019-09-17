First Alert: Tropical Storm Imelda to soak the Piney Woods

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Newly-formed Tropical Storm Imelda made landfall in Freeport, TX, earlier this afternoon. As she moves inland and moves to the north, we will see some pockets of moderate-to-heavy downpours rotate through the Piney Woods on Wednesday and Thursday.
Since most of us will be on the right side of the track, that means we will have ample moisture in place for these rain bands to put down some heavy, tropical rains in the next 48 to 72 hours.
Rainfall amounts will range from three-to-six inches on average, but areas near the Trinity River could receive around six-to-eight inches of rainfall.
These rainfall amounts may end up being a drought-busting type of event for us, which is good news. However, what we hope to avoid is excessive rainfall that could cause some flooding issues.
The bottom line is keep the umbrellas handy as we have rain chances at 80% on Wednesday and 100% on Thursday.
By the time we transition toward Friday and next weekend, we should see rain chances taper off, which will lead to hot and muggy conditions returning by that time.
