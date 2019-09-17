Historical organization in Nacogdoches marks 232 years since signing of U.S. Constitution

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution marked 232 years since the signing of the U.S. Constitution.
On Tuesday, the group rang the historic bell in the old Historic University Building 232 times to mark each year since the signing.
“In the middle of the what the Pledge is, there’s a word called the Republic," a speaker was heard telling the crowd. “And I wanted to remind everyone that a Republic is a state in which supreme power is held by the people and their elected representatives, and which has an elected or nominated president, rather than a monarch.”
Texas Governor Greg Abbott proclaimed Sept. 17 to Sept. 23 of every year to be recognized as Constitution Week.
The Constitution was written and signed in 1787. It was a charter of government that came to be ratified by the states, and it continues to be the supreme law of the land.
Both the Constitution and the Declaration of Independence have played an important role in American history and the spread of democratic ideals around the world, according to the Constitution Center. They were both signed at Independence Hall, steps from where the National Constitution Center now stands.
