Jasper man dies in 1-vehicle wreck on RR 255 in Tyler County

TYLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A 33-year-old man died in a one-vehicle wreck that occurred on Recreational Road 255 in Tyler County early Sunday morning.
According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to and investigated a one-vehicle crash at about 3 a.m. Sunday. The wreck occurred about 10 miles east of Colmesneil.
The preliminary crash report shows that Cynthia Lout, 33, of Kirbyville, was driving a 2012 Chevrolet pickup up truck west on Recreational Road 255 when for an unknown reason, the truck went off the road and struck several trees before it stopped.
Justice of the Peace Ken Jobe pronounced the passenger, Matthew Lout, of Jasper, dead at the scene of the wreck, the press release stated.
Cynthia Lout was transported to Jasper Memorial Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
The wreck is still under investigation, and DPS troopers are working to determine the factors that caused the crash, the press release stated.
