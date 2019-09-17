The Legacy Institute for Financial Education opens food service training site and restaurant called The Juzi Spot

LUFKIN Texas (KTRE) -After seeing a need for vegan restaurants in Lufkin, Joe Cesar, The Executive Director of The Legacy Institute for Financial Education decided to create The Juzi Spot located at 207 N. Raguet St.
“After surveying the population here, we realized that there were more vegans than vegetarians than people can possibly imagine especially the younger generation, the millennials,” said Ceasar.
The Juzi Spot is a Swahili word that means juice and will serve as a training site for those who desire to begin a career in food service.
“So, in Lufkin we are looking to get people who may struggle in finding a job, we want to get them trained and not only have a job, but have a job that provides a living wage so in order for us to that we are partnering with Angelina college and work force solutions,” said Ceasar.
Participants will acquire their Food Handler's or Food Manager's licenses while they gain on the job experience.
Vegan bowls, fresh fruit smoothies, smoothie bowls and cold-pressed juices will be served at The Juzi Spot which includes health benefits.
“Health benefits of veganism are more energy, also your body runs cleaner, the digestive system runs more efficiently, and meats actually coats the lining and causes cholesterol in your blood vessels, were as veganism or just eating more vegetables will clean and flush your body out,” said Ceasar.
The Juzi Spot is opened Monday -Thursday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The restaurant is closed on Sundays.
The grand opening and ribbon cutting will be held on October 30th at 10:30 a.m.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.