Nacogdoches police: Traffic stop results in seizure of meth valued at $240K, 2 arrests

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches Police Department said a traffic stop led to the discovery of a large amount of methamphetamine Tuesday.
According to Nacogdoches police, a K9 Officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle Tuesday morning around 11:00 a.m. in the 4000 block of NW Stallings Dr. Police said during the traffic stop, the police K9 dog alerted to the vehicle which led to the discovery of approximately 3 kilos of methamphetamine which has a estimated street value of $240,000.
The driver has been identified to be Leanthony Moses, 42, and the passenger has been identified as Deonte Moses, 19. Police said both are from Little Rock, AR.
Police said Leanthony and Deonte are currently being held in the Nacogdoches County jail on the charge of Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance.
