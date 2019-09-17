Nacogdoches students learn importance of agriculture industry during Ag Day

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Fourth-grade students got an opportunity to have a little fun while learning the importance of the agriculture industry during Agriculture Day at the Nacogdoches County Exposition Center.
Ag Day is held every year, hosted by the Texas Farm Bureau as a way to engage kids and teach them the role the agriculture industry plays in their daily lives.
“What we try to do is educate children about agriculture, the importance of agriculture,” said Jodie Goff, spokesperson for Texas Farm Bureau. “Where their food comes from, where their clothes come from, and why it’s important they support our industry.”
Central Heights FFA station was among the most popular stops for students, seeing as the station had a “dancing chicken” costume. However, there were plenty of stations to keep kids entertained, such as stations where kids were allowed to pet livestock, a station about horse and equine care, how to make horseshoes, and a station where students learned how raw materials are turned into articles of clothing.
Nacogdoches County Farm Bureau has been sponsoring Ag Day for so long that no one can remember exactly how long; they estimate it’s been 25 to 30 years.
