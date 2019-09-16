Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Here are the latest Burn Bans in East Texas... Anderson, Cass, Cherokee, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Kaufman, Marion, Morris, Rusk, Smith, Polk, Trinity, and Upshur. Over the next few days, the rain chances are expected to slowly increase. An area of disturbed weather over the Western Gulf of Mexico, which is not expected to strengthen much further, will move slowly toward the west and move over the Central and Northern Texas Coasts. As this occurs, an abundance of tropical moisture is likely to move over the State of Texas and yes, even over a good portion of East Texas...generally south of Interstate 20. In areas over Deep East Texas, south of Hwy 79, rainfall totals may exceed 5″-7″ or more over the next 3 to 5 days. Areas north of Interstate 20 may not see much during this same time period. With the increase in clouds and rain chances, temperatures are expected to be cooler as well. We will continue to monitor this area over the Gulf and keep you posted on any further changes. Temperatures over the southernmost sections of East Texas will be cooler than northern areas as most of the rain is likely to occur there. Stay tuned.