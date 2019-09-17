Red Zone Top 10 Week 4: Here are the teams you can’t miss

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - This year the Red Zone on KLTV and KTRE is going big with a new weekly feature “The Red Zone Top 10.”
What is the Red Zone Top 10? It’s a subjective list of the 10 teams we think are “can’t miss” teams on the field.
Teams from the entire East Texas area and all classifications will be considered for the weekly list. This list will not make everyone happy. We hope the list creates clean and fun banter between fan bases and gets people energized for Friday Night action.
1. Longview (3-0) last Week: 1 - It was another week and another blowout for the Lobos. Haynes King struggled but in the end the score was all that mattered as Longview won 48-0 in a nationally televised game against John Tyler. This Lobo team was the first to shut out JT since 1977. It was the 19th straight win for Longview and the first time the team had shut out opponents in back-to-back weeks since 1985. It does not get any easier this week for Longview. They travel to the Independence Bowl in Shreveport to take on West Monroe, ranked #2 in Louisiana.
2. Carthage 4A DI (3-0) Last Week: 2 – The Bulldogs continued their winning ways Friday night knocking off Marshall 38-6. Junior Quarterback Kai Horton went 20-29 and threw for 238 yards. It marked his second straight week hitting the 5 touchdown mark. Carthage will play host to Gilmer Friday in the Red Zone Game of the Week.
3. Newton (3-0) Last Week: 3– Friday was another week full of emotion. It was Newtons first game at home since losing WT Johnston. His son Drew took the Eagles into a tough battle and came out on top of West Orange Stark 20-14, in a game between two teams with a combined nine state titles. Newton moved their winning streak to 33 straight games. It is the longest in the state. Newton has a bye week before hitting the road next week to take on Gilmer.
4. Lufkin (2-1) Last Week: 4 – An Early touchdown by Redskins Del Estado out of Mexico surprised Lufkin fans but Christian Reggie reassured them on the following kickoff that things would be okay as he ran it back to bring the game to a 7-7 tie. That was as close as the game would be with Lufkin scoring 61 unanswered points. This looks to be the last year of the series with teams from Mexico. The Pack enter the bye week and prepare for the start of district play next week against Willis.
5. San Augustine (2-0) Last Week: 5– San Augustine brought a hammer to the field with him. A symbolic sign of what they wanted to do to Garrison. It was not that easy though. Garrison had two early stops and had San Augustine looking for big plays. The Wolves pulled out the win 36-28. This week the Wolves get Tenaha. It is the second straight week they play a top 10 opponent out of 2A Reg.III.
6. Jasper (2-0) Last Week:6 - Jasper wasted no time jumping out front Little Cypress- Maurcieville Friday night. Thirteen seconds into the game, Reggie Shaw took the opening kickoff at the 10 yard line and returned it 90 yards for a touchdown. Jasper was up 28-0 before the Bears knew what hit them.
7. Malakoff (3-0) Last Week: 7- The Tigers continued to win although it was closer then most people would like, 17-14 over Mexia. The Tigers will need to put the close win behind them and focus on one of the top games from around the state – No.1 Grandview vs No. 2 Malakoff. It will be a rematch between last year’s 3A DI state championship game that saw Grandview edge out the Tigers.
8. Tyler Lee (3-0) Last Week:10 – The Red Raiders are 3-0. From this point on anything they do will be better than 2018 when they went 2-8. Tyler Lee looked strong against Nacogdoches and then held off a Dragons teams that made a late run. Tyler Lee racked up 413 yards of offense, but they will need to clean up their turnovers, giving up four in the game.
9. Tenaha (3-0) Last Week: NR – The Tigers have looked unstoppable. Tenaha has outscored their opponents 116-7. They have not given up a score since week 1. It gets tough this week for the Tigers. Tenaha travels to San Augustine this week in a battle of two top 10 teams. It is also a rematch of the 2A Reg. III Final.
10. Gilmer (2-1) Last Week: 9– The Buckeyes take a drop in this week’s poll after losing to state ranked Paris. Paris took an early 14-0 lead and held on for the win 37-20. Gilmer still state ranked will travel to Carthage for the Red Zone Game of the Week.
*** Outsiders to keep an eye on – Kilgore, Daingerfield, Henderson, Diboll, Grapeland, Garrison
Keep up with all the action during the week and the game on the FREE Red Zone app. You’ll find real-time scores, team previews and profiles, game schedules, photos from the game, and more.
Each Tuesday during the season we will be releasing the updated rankings.
