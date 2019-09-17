Red Zone Top 10 Week 4: Here are the teams you can’t miss

1. Longview (3-0) last Week: 1 - It was another week and another blowout for the Lobos. Haynes King struggled but in the end the score was all that mattered as Longview won 48-0 in a nationally televised game against John Tyler. This Lobo team was the first to shut out JT since 1977. It was the 19th straight win for Longview and the first time the team had shut out opponents in back-to-back weeks since 1985. It does not get any easier this week for Longview. They travel to the Independence Bowl in Shreveport to take on West Monroe, ranked #2 in Louisiana.