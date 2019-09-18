Bullard man sentenced to life without parole for continuous sexual assault of child

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Bullard man has been convicted of continuous sexual assault of a child, and received a jury sentence this week.
William Glasscock, 74, who claimed he was "messed up” because he was himself sexually assaulted as a child, was convicted and will serve a life sentence with no chance for parole. The jury handed down the sentence on Wednesday in a Smith County courtroom.
According to an arrest affidavit released in May, a girl made an outcry to her mother and deputies began the investigation on April 12, 2018. Glasscock was arrested in January 2018 and bonded out of jail. He fled to Louisiana, where U.S. Marshals Task Force found and arrested him.
Going into the trial this week, Glasscock could have faced a sentence from 25 years to life in prison. The jury chose life without parole.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.