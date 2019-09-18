Commissioners approve 2019-20 budget for Nacogdoches County

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Commissioners approved the 2019-2020 Nacogdoches County budget, which they said will raise more revenue from property taxes than last year’s budget by an amount of $753,205; that’s a 4.04 percent increase from 2018.
Also, this year’s effective tax rate is lower than last year’s and they’ve said that new property has added over $550,000 to the property tax revenue.
KTRE 9′s Ryan Ordmandy spoke with county judge Greg Sowell, who said this should be a good year for the county, but also brought up some of the challenges that might be on the horizon next year.
