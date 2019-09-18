District Committee meeting to discuss eligibilty of Mt.Vernon players

September 17, 2019

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A District Executive Committee meeting for 7-3A DI is set to take place Wednesday morning in Atlanta, KLTV sports has confirmed.

The meeting is in regards to the eligibility of several student athletes. KLTV Sports Director Michael Coleman was able to confirm with a source within Mt.Vernon ISD that the meeting will take place at 10 a.m.

The news broke on Twitter when Matt Stepp, with Dave Campbell’s Texas Football, shared the news regarding the DEC meeting. The DEC is made up of superintendents from various other districts. The 7-3A D1 chair is Superintendent Sidney Harrist with Atlanta ISD.

