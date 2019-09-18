First Alert: Heavy, tropical downpours on the menu through Friday

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Trinity county lifted their burn ban on Wednesday afternoon. That means burn bans are currently in effect for Cherokee, Houston, Polk, and Rusk counties in Deep East Texas until further notice. You can stay up-to-date with our burn ban list via our KTRE First Alert weather mobile app.
A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for nearly all of our Deep East Texas counties through 7 a.m. Friday with the exception of Houston county.
Tropical Depression Imelda will continue to move slowly to the north and will pass right over many East Texas communities this evening, overnight, and during the day on Thursday before she finally shifts out of our area.
Heavy, tropical downpours will be with us over the next 60 hours, which means some areas will receive flooding rains. The areas that receive the most rain will be closest to her circulation and will also be dictated by where the heavy feeder bands set up over the Piney Woods.
Rainfall amounts will range from four-to-six inches on average, but there will be isolated, higher amounts of six-to-ten inches that fall in parts of our KTRE viewing area from now through Friday afternoon.
These rainfall amounts may end up being a drought-busting type of event for us, which is good news. However, what we hope to avoid is excessive rainfall that could cause some flooding issues.
The bottom line is to keep the umbrellas handy as we have rain chances at 100% tonight and on Thursday before falling off slightly on Friday to 70%.
The added cloud cover and rain will hold temperatures down into the 70′s and 80′s.
By the time we transition toward the weekend, we should see rain chances taper off, which will lead to warm and muggy conditions returning by that time.
