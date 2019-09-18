EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Rain is finally back in the forecast and likely for most of East Texas. Tropical Storm Imelda made landfall near Freeport yesterday afternoon and has been downgraded to a Tropical Depression. The storm will gradually move north into East Texas today and the remnants will cause scattered showers and thundershowers off and on through the end of the week. Because this is tropical moisture, heavy downpours are expected. A flash flood watch has been issued for parts of Deep East Texas through Thursday evening. Expect mostly cloudy skies and off and on showers today with highs in the 80s. More heavy rainfall is expected tomorrow and Friday with likely chances for most of East Texas and high temperatures in the lower to mid 80s. Chances for rain begin to decrease through the weekend and temperatures warm slightly into early next week.