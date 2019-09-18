Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office searching for child sex assault suspect

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who is wanted on a sexual assault of a child charge.
According to a press release, Mark Allen Thompson, 35, of Nacogdoches, is wanted on second-degree felony sexual assault charge and a parole violation charge. Although Thompson’s last known residence was in Nacogdoches, he is believed to be on the run.
“The sheriff’s office sought a warrant for Thompson arrest on 09-17-2019 due to an ongoing investigation of a sexual assault complaint; the warrant was signed by a magistrate,” the press release stated. “It is very likely more felony charges will be filed against Thompson once the investigation is completed.”
Anyone with any information about Thompson’s whereabouts is urged to call the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office at (936) 60-7794 or Crime Stoppers at (936) 560-INFO.
