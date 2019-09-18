Nacogdoches police investigating after woman shot in hand on E. Main Street

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Officers with the Nacogdoches Police Department are investigating an incident in which a woman was shot while she was traveling in a car on E. Main Street early Wednesday morning.
The shooting incident occurred in the 1000 block of E. Main Street at about 1:37 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Nacogdoches PD media report.
Sgt. Brett Ayres, a spokesman for the Nacogdoches Police Department, said according to the information that they have at this time, the victim was shot as she was riding in the back seat of a vehicle when she was shot in the hand. As of last night, the woman was being treated at a local hospital, he said.
“It is believed at this time that the vehicle the victim was in as well as the suspect vehicle were both on the roadway during the shooting,” Ayres said. “This is an ongoing investigation, and we are continuing to investigate the circumstances that led up to the shooting.”
No arrests have been made at this time, Ayres said. However, the Nacogdoches PD media report stated that the victim does wish to file charges.
The incident is being investigated as a first-degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
