Polk County emergency officials prep for flooding from Imelda

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - East Texas officials are preparing for the large amounts of rain in the forecast, and that includes Polk County.
Emergency management officials there said they're expecting two to four inches of rain every hour once Imelda arrives.
Pct. 4 Commissioner Tommy Overstreet said crews are making preparations ensuring there are plenty of supplies. They’re also working to alert residents to avoid low-lying areas prone to flood.
"When you have events like this, we just monitor the weather and get things prepared and in our road and bridge departments as far as fuel and making sure chain saws are good although this is not a wind event you just have your checklist you go through every time to keep before every event," Overstreet said.
Polk County said they remain under a flash flood warning until Thursday morning.
Click here to see a list of flood-prone roads being monitored by officials.
