Several Dallas Cowboys coming to Carthage Bulldogs tailgate party Friday

CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - Attention, Carthage Bulldogs and Dallas Cowboys fans: here’s your chance to meet several Cowboys while pulling for the Bulldogs this Friday ahead of the Red Zone Game of the Week against Gilmer.
According to Carthage ISD, several Cowboys will be in town for the Bulldogs’ tailgate party on Sept. 20. They are #13 Michael Gallup, #35 Kavon Frazier and veterans Nate Newton and Eugene Lockhart.
The tailgate party will take place from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. to the right of the Carthage High School stadium gate. The game will kick off at 7:30 p.m.
Proceeds of the event will benefit the booster club and the band.
