Tenaha, San Augistine continue rivalry Friday night

San Augustine, Texas (KTRE) - The rivalry that has started to develop between San Augustine and Tenaha is one of the best in East Texas.
The Wolves are 8-5 all-time against Tenaha according to the records at the Lone Star Football Network. Last year the two teams split with each other. Tenaha won the regular season game 14-0 and then San Augustine routed the Tigers 43-17 in the 2A DI Region III Final.
San Augustine enters the matchup 2-0 while Tenaha is 3-0.
“Tenaha might have the best athletes in all of Region III," San Augustine Head Coach Marty Murr said. "Coach Tamplin is a young guy coming up and does a great job. His kids will show up. It is a big game because the teams have had success.”
“I Love the compliment and I think it is two schools that really respect each other and want to be the best,” Tamplin said. “We know they are a top team in the region and we want to be one with them"
Behind Jayden Hicks, Tijay Thomas Davis and Javarius Miller San Augustine can score. They put up 77 points in their season opener against Big Sandy and 36 points against previously state ranked Garrison.
“You now everybody has the common goal and knows what we want as a team from the coaching staff down to our managers and ball boys," Murr said.
Tenaha can also score. The Tigers have ouscored their opponents 116-7 this season with two straight shutouts.
“Nobody is like San Augustine,” Tamplin said. "They are unique with size and speed. One thing we do is fly to the ball. We are trying to get 11 guys to the ball. I don’t think it is about who wants it more but about who executes and has less penalties.”
Kickoff From San Augustine on Sept. 20 is set for 7:30 pm.
