Travelers advised to check flight statuses as Imelda makes way inland

HOUSTON, TEXAS (KLTV) - Airlines and airports are advising customers to keep an eye on their flight status as Tropical Depression Imelda makes its way inland.
Southwest Airlines tweeted on Wednesday services to some cities may be impacted on Thursday due to the forecasted weather. They suggest customers keep an eye on their flight status in the upcoming days.
United Airlines reported they’re issuing a travel waiver for Houston due to the weather. Impacted customers can change their flights at no cost, according to the airlines.
The George Bush Intercontinental Airport tweeted about the current conditions at the airport. They reported that at this time the roadways appear clear. However, they reminded customers to review the map of flood-prone roads and to check on their flight status before leaving for the airport.
Dallas Love Field also tweeted about the upcoming severe weather. They posted a retweet from Southwest Airlines reminding customers to check their flight status if they’re traveling to areas impacted by Imelda.
According to the AP, the tropical depression is expected to hit parts of Southeast Texas and southwestern Louisiana in the following days. Heavy rain and flooding are among the risks the storm is forecasted to bring.
