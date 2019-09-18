TxDOT-Lufkin monitoring flood-prone roads as Imelda moves through Deep East Texas

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - As Tropical Depression Imelda continues to move into Deep East Texas, TxDOT-Lufkin has released a list of roadways that are usually the first to flood.
Officials are monitoring the following roadways for signs of flooding:
- Angelina County: FM 324, FM 2497, FM 3150, FM 1818, FM 58 and FM 706.
- Trinity County: FM 1280, FM 2262 and FM 357.
- Houston County: FM 227, FM 229
- Nacogdoches County: SH 21 East, FM 226
- Shelby County: FM 138
- San Augustine County: FM 1277
More roadways are expected to be added to this list, specifically in the southern counties of Polk and San Jacinto, according to Oaks.
Imelda is expected to bring heavy downpours. A flash flood watch has been issued for parts of Deep East Texas through Thursday evening.
Remember to obey barricades and avoid driving around them. Any water over roads may be deeper than it looks, and it could be flowing fast enough to sweep a vehicle off the roadway.
Turn around. Don’t drown.
