Drivers use caution, herd of cows escapes along Loop 287

“TRAFFIC ALERT: Use caution while traveling Southwood Drive outside Loop 287 today. Roughly 50 cows escaped a pasture near the intersection of Saddle Creek Drive around 6 a.m. and the owner is out with helpers attempting to get them back inside the fence. At this time no cows are on the roadway. We believe they headed back toward their pasture as there have been no sightings in the past couple of hours. However, that can always change.”