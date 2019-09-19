East Texas Kitchen LIVE on East Texas Now: School-night supper and a sweet Fritos treat

In this quick pasta recipe, you cook the whole thing together, pasta and veggies. No need for a separate pot of boiling water! The length of time it will take for this meal to cook is based on what kind of pasta you use, as thicker cut pasta will take longer, obviously. I would not suggest using Angel hair pasta in this, however, as it tends to get mushy. You also can customize the recipe by using your favorite vegetables, like diced zucchini or fresh mushrooms.