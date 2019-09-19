First Alert: More pockets of rain still in play through Friday

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The remnants of Imelda continue to keep the clouds and rain around our part of the state. With a moisture-laden atmosphere in place, expect more pockets of rain and wet weather to continue across the Piney Woods over the next 24 hours before rain chances go down this weekend.
Due to the erratic nature of her circulation, it will be difficult to pinpoint which areas will receive additional rainfall and how much water will fall from the skies.
We are forecasting an additional one-to-three inches of rain for many, with a few areas possibly receiving isolated, higher amounts of five inches or thereabouts.
These rainfall amounts may end up being a drought-busting type of event for us, which is good news. However, what we hope to avoid is excessive rainfall that could cause some flooding issues.
The rainy skies and cloud cover will hold our temperatures down into the 70′s and 80′s through Friday and perhaps this weekend.
By the time we transition toward the weekend, though, rain chances will start to taper off as we drop rain chances down into the 20-30% range.
We will keep low-end rain chances in our forecast through next week as we get back to warm and muggy conditions under partly-to-mostly cloudy skies.
