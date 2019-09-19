Former ‘Jack Cally Belcher to be honored Saturday against Nicholls

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Sfa Lumberjacks will open up conference play Saturday night inside Homer Bryce Stadium and they will honor a former player who left the team too soon.
Saturday’s game against Nicholls will eb the fifth-annual Cally Belcher game where one player will wear No.16, Belcher’s old number.
The 16 jersey was worn by Cally Belcher. Belcher died days after suffering a serious head injury at a SFA spring practice in 1994. For the past five seasons, SFA has selected a player to wear the 16 jersey one time during the season. At this past May’s Golden Axe Awards, linebacker Quinn Jones was selected to wear the jersey.
“Being selected for that award and that characteristic behind the award, the leadership on and off the field,and being accountable for the next man beside you just meant the world to me. I am going to try my best to hold it to that honor and represent it the right way."
“We do this because he means something," teammate Chad Kelly said in a previous KTRE story. "You don’t forget the great ones. He had the “it” factor. He was the heart of our team.”
Jones was able to meet Belcher’s mother Helen at the ceremony and will stand by her one more time on the field this weekend.
Kickoff for the game is set for 6 pm.
