Jacksonville police: Theft suspect led officers on slow-speed chase after vehicle’s tires were spiked

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - A theft suspect led Jacksonville police officers on a short, slow-speed chase after they used spikes to deflate all four of her tires Thursday morning.
According to a press release, Jacksonville Police Department officers responded to a call about a theft in progress at the town’s Walmart at about 8:45 a.m. on Thursday. The suspect was later identified As Casey Crane, 44.
After the suspect left Walmart in a white truck, JPD officers located her a short time later. Officers stopped Crane in the UT Health parking lot, the press release stated.
Crane then allegedly refused to cooperate with law enforcement, and officers placed spikes in front of Crane’s vehicle because they thought she might flee in her vehicle.
After refusing to comply with the officers’ verbal commands, Crane fled in the vehicle,” the press release stated. “The vehicle Crane was operating was confirmed to be stolen from Harris County, Texas.”
As a result of the JPD officers’ intervention, all four of Crane’s tires were deflated. She led police on a slow-speed chase that covered a two-block area before she drove into the Fast Food parking lot.
Crane allegedly kept refusing to cooperate after officers made a felony stop on her vehicle. The Jacksonville PD officer then removed her from her vehicle without any further incident, the press release stated.
Crane was arrested and charged with evading arrest with a vehicle, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, resisting arrest, and theft. Crane was transported to the Cherokee County Jail, where she is waiting for a judge to set her bond amount.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.