Pine Tree’s Kellan Turners earns Week 3’s ASB Player of the Week

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - With seven catches, 155 yards, five touchdowns, seven tackles, three past breakups and ran an 80-yard kickoff back for another touchdown, Pine Tree’s Keelan Turner up has earned his title as Week 3′s American State Bank Red Zone Player of the Week.
And that was in a losing effort, in an epic showdown with Kilgore, Pine Tree on the short end 64-62 in triple overtime.
“I learned that night, I saw something that I really haven’t seen out of us before. We played hard to the end. Even though we came out with a loss it felt like a win,” said Keelan.
And though Keelan is the latest ASB Red Zone player of the week, he is the ultimate team player
“Team unity on the Pinetree Pirates Club is all in. We are all brothers, we stick together, we practice hard every day and it’s all going to pay off in the end,” said Keelan.
“Keelan did have a great night but he only had a great night because he has great teammates on the field with him,” said Pine Tree Coach Kerry Lane. “Y’all know me, I don’t get into personal stats. I don’t talk about that stuff a lot because it really is not what’s important, but anytime someone does something special it is good to recognize and that’s a reflection of our whole team.”
Keelan was surprised by today’s presentation from Tim Haugh of American State Bank and his mother was there to take it all in.
“He works hard. I’m very proud of him,” Keelan’s mother, Melanie Johnson said. “He works hard. He puts in the time and he just goes out there to do what he has to do.”
After the presentation and interview, it was back to work for Keelan and his teammates.
And his favorite receiver, Odell Beckham Jr, is not nearly as humble as this Pine Tree Pirate. Congratulations to Keelan!
