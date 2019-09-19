Polk County officials, TxDOT warn motorists about roads with high water

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that water is over Stryker Road at the bridge as a result of heavy rainfall produced by the remnants of Tropical Depression Imelda.
A post on the Polk County Emergency Management Facebook page stated that the road is impassable at this time.
“We will continue to post road conditions as we receive them,” the Facebook post stated.
Rhonda Oaks, a spokeswoman for the Texas Department of Transportation also issued a traffic alert about high water on FM 352 in Polk County.
“Motorists should stay alert and respect all warnings and traffic control near flooded roads,” the traffic alert stated. “Choose alternate routes.”
The Polk County Emergency Management Facebook page also had a post that stated Livingston ISD will have a two-hour delayed start Thursday morning because of the expected severe weather. Classes will start two hours later than normal, and all buses will run two hours later than their regular schedule, the post stated.
Big Sandy ISD, which is located
In nearby Tyler County, Chester ISD will also have a delayed start. Classes for that school district will also start at 10 a.m., according to Charlotte Barnes, CISD’s secretary.
