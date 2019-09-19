SFA basketball launches donation campaign to help player’s family in the Bahamas

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - It has been three weeks since the lives of the Bain family were turned upside down by Hurricane Dorian as it slammed into the Bahamas, causing massive losses of businesses, homes and even human casualties.
In that time, SFA senior basketball player Nathan Bain has been going to class and practice, ficusing on school, while also focusing on helping his family back home. His parents and siblings live in Freeport and took on massive damage at their home and church and school ran by the family.
In an effort to assist the Bain family’s recovery from the worst natural disaster in the country’s history, SFA Athletics is accepting donations of all dollar amounts which will be sent directly to Bain’s family.
Their goal is set for 25,000 through GoFundMe. You can donate here.
