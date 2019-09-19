Timpson’s Braden Courtney brings home ASB Player of the Week 3 honors

TIMPSON, Texas (KTRE) - Braden Courtney used both his legs and his arm to bring home the American State Bank Player of the Week Honors for the South Division.
Courtney racked up 147 yards and 1 touchdown through the air and then 142 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns on the ground in the Bears win over Big Sandy.
“I want to look electric,” Courtney said. “I want the crowd to know i am into it. I feel comfortable throwing it but I feel better burning them on my feet."
Courtney leads the Bears offense as a sophomore. The pressure though does not get to him.
“The seniors, they calm me down in tough situations and keep my head up,” Courtney said.
Timpson is 1-2 to start the year. Coach Kerry Therwhanger believes the sky is the limit with this young leader.
“He is doing a great job as far as learning the offense and controlling the tempo,” Therwhanger said. “Especially since he just completed his third game as a starter.”
Courtney is a big fan of Baker Mayfield and patterns his game off of the NFL rookie. He said when the game is on the line he wants to be the one that has his number called.
“You look for that type of kid,” Therwhanger said. “You want the ball in their hands as much as possible. For us we want him touching the ball every play and he is good enough that if it is not there he can make it happen for us.”
Courtney and the Timpson Bears will be in Pineland Friday playing West Sabine.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.