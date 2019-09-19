Tropical Depression Imelda brings heavy rain, flooding

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Heavy rain produced by remnants of Tropical Depression Imelda is prompting road closures and affecting school openings throughout Deep East Texas.
“Motorists should stay alert and respect all warnings and traffic control near flooded roads,” the traffic alert stated. “Choose alternate routes.”
The Texas Department of Transportation Lufkin office says drivers traveling south on U.S. 59 should prepare for delays and detours in Polk County. Southbound traffic has been detoured to U.S. 190 west to Huntsville to Interstate 45. Traffic on Interstate 10 near Beaumont is also being detoured northbound to U.S. 190. Delays are expected near Livingston.
Flash flood warnings are in effect for Jefferson, Jasper and Newton through 9:15 p.m.
Livingston ISD and Goodrich ISD have canceled Friday classes. See a list of school closures here.
