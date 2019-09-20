Brown Sugar Bacon Glazed Chicken by The Potpourri House

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler’s Potpourri House is a longtime favorite of locals, and its owner, Les Ellsworth, is with us today to share a new recipe for a unique chicken dinner to enjoy anytime!
Brown Sugar Bacon Glazed Chicken
Ingredients:
2/3 cup of brown sugar
3 Tablespoons garlic minced
¾ teaspoon Kosher Salt
½ teaspoon black pepper
6 chicken breast boneless skinless 4-6 oz.
12 slices of bacon
Paprika for color
- In a large bowl mix first 4 ingredients
- Coat the chicken with above mixture
- Wrap each piece of chicken with two pieces of bacon
- Place in a bacon pan with 2 inch sides
- Top with remaining brown sugar mixture
- Cook at 375 for 25 to 30 minutes or until cooked and brown
- Watch carefully so brown sugar does not burn at the end
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.