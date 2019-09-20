Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are still moving north through East Texas this afternoon keeping temperatures in East Texas well below average in the lower to middle 80s, however, gaps in the clouds and rainfall will allow a few areas to warm into the upper 80s and lower 90s today. Skies will mostly dry out this evening but we could still see a few stray showers out during kick-off so make sure you keep the umbrella close just in case. This weekend our rain chances become much more isolated but the partly to mostly cloudy skies will stick around. This will help keep temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s through Sunday but as conditions continue to dry and we get more sunshine during the afternoon hours over the first half of next week, temperatures will begin to climb back into the lower to middle 90s. After a dry Wednesday, cloud cover and showers look to return to end out the workweek, which means another shot at some much-needed rainfall and cooler temperatures.