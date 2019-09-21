3 arrested in Nacogdoches County child sex assault investigation

During this investigation the Sheriff’s Office identified three suspects in the case that had all victimized these two victims. During early on in the investigation, the Sheriff’s Office learned that one of the suspects, Mark Allen Thompson was a possible flight risk. Probable cause had already been established for Thompson, and an arrest warrant was immediately sought for his arrest for Sexual Assault a 2nd felony. On Wednesday 09-18-2019 the Sheriff’s Office went public with the arrest warrant of Mark Thompson. In less than five hours, a crime stoppers tip reported that Thompson was at a local motel room on South Street in Nacogdoches, Texas. Deputies responded to the scene and found Thompson inside a motel room along with Kelli Goodin. Thompson was arrested at the scene and transported to the Nacogdoches County Jail on the Sexual Assault charge and a parole violation charge. Thompson’s bond was set at 750,000.00 dollars on the sexual assault charge.