Diboll Sacks state-ranked Jasper

JASPER, Texas (KTRE) - There was not a lot of build up to the game but Jasper and Diboll delivered a hard-nosed thriller.
Because of Tropical Storm Imelda Diboll was unable to play Liberty. Jasper and Livingston also canceled their game. The unique scenario left two teams without opponents so coach Blake Morrison and Darrell Barbay agreed to play each other with just one-day notice.
“We are going to just go south and do what we do,” Morrison said on Thursday. “We are going to play Lumberjack football.”
The game between the Lumberjack and the No.2 ranked Bulldogs in 4A DII started slow with teams battling for field position and both teams getting turnovers. Jasper was able to kick a 46-yard field goal and then Diboll had just three minutes to score before the half.
After a long run by D’aris McMillian, quarterback Dylan Maskunas found Jeremiah Settler for a touchdown with 5 seconds left in the half.
“I think they did a great job with the time we had,” Morrison said. “You know the whole week we had, Liberty runs a coming at you style so we worked on that a bunch. There was just wrinkles we had to change because coach Barbay is a magician when it comes to his offense so we just had to play. Defensivly we played great. Our offense did what we had to do to win. I think we might have left a touchdown on the field that we should have put on the board.”
Diboll will now enter the bye week and prepare for Crockett. This game was the toughest game for Diboll of the pre-district and on paper the only game tougher might be Franklin on Nov.1 for a possible district title.
“This was a measuring stick for us and this was a big win for us and the program,” Morrison said. “Maybe this gives us a shot of some adrenaline or B12 to do more this season.”
