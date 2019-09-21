Roof collapse at Houston Postal Service sorting and distribution center affecting East Texas mail

EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - East Texas mail delivery is being affected by the collapse of a roof at a Houston Postal Service sorting and distribution center.
According to a Facebook post from the Jasper-Newton-Sabine Counties Emergency Management, during the storm this week, the US Postal Service North Houston Sorting and Distribution Center’s roof collapsed. This is the largest sorting facility in the country.
The post said the Post Office annexes designated to take the load from the main sorting and distribution center are also closed because of the storm. It is not known how long they will be closed.
The post said currently no mail is being processed for the region. Several suburban Post Offices are closed indefinitely. The Post Office is working to lease other spaces and to bring sorting machines from other parts of the country to get the mail sorted and moving.
The post said anything you mailed this week may have been lost and will definitely be delayed. Services are suspended at Post Offices within the following areas: 775xx, 776xx and 777xx.
