Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: A few spotty showers will remain possible for portions of central and deep East Texas this afternoon and early evening. Isolated showers and our extra cloud cover have kept temperatures relatively comfortable with the majority of East Texas remaining in the upper 80s, although a few warmer spots have warmed into the lower 90s. Regardless of what the temperature is, our humidity makes it feel more like middle 90s through most of the area. Our cloud cover will stick around overnight into tomorrow with another round of spotty showers possible in the afternoon. Breezy southerly winds and enough peeks of sunshine will warm us back into the lower 90s during the heat of the day. Partly cloudy skies for the first half of your next work week with scattered showers possible in the afternoon and highs in the lower 90s. More sunshine than clouds for your Wednesday and Thursday as skies stay mostly dry. During this timeframe expect temperatures to climb into the middle 90s for a few areas. Partly to mostly cloudy skies return on Friday and stick around for the better part of next weekend as do our spotty rain chances.