Astros clinch 3rd AL West title

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRE) - ‘Houston, we have a title’.
For the third-straight season the Houston Astros have won the American League West Championship. The Astros clinched the division by knocking off division foe Los Angeles. Outfielder George Springer had three home runs and starting pitcher Justin Verlander threw a solid 5 innings, giving up just two runs.
The last time the 'Stros won three-straight division titles was 1997-1999 when they were in the National League Central Division.
The team is not just settling with a division title. They are 102-54, holding a half-game lead over the Yankees for the best record in the American League. The Astros have been the dominant team in the west this year, having possession of first place by themselves since late April.
