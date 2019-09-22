Sunday Night Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! Hopefully, your last official day of summer was a great one. Despite tomorrow being the first official day of Fall, it certainly won’t feel like it. Overnight, temperatures will likely only cool into the muggy lower to middle 70s before quickly warming back into the lower 90s during the afternoon. Partly cloudy skies will stick around into tomorrow as well with spotty showers possible mainly in Deep East Texas. There is some good news, however. A weak cold front will stall along the Red River early tomorrow morning. Showers and thundershowers will likely develop along and just ahead of this front Monday afternoon, meaning our scattered rain chances for tomorrow actually include areas north of Interstate 20! No one is guaranteed rainfall, but at least we all have the same chance of seeing something this time. Tuesday we’ll see skies beginning to clear out more with only isolated showers possible. Wednesday and Thursday are looking to stay mostly dry and afternoon temperatures could begin to climb back into the middle 90s. Scattered showers and partly cloudy skies return for Friday and most of next weekend. This will keep temperatures closer to the lower 90s through Sunday.